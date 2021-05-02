OSU baseball: Beavers take series finale against Bruins

LOS ANGELES — Greg Fuchs’ first career home run in the third inning served as the game winner as Oregon State defeated UCLA 5-3 in the Pac-12 baseball series finale Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Fuchs drilled a 1-2 pitch from UCLA starter Jesse Bergin over the right field fence for a solo shot, helping to send the Beavers to their 29th win of the season and 11th in Pac-12 play. The home run highlighted a three-hit day for the sophomore, who also drove in a run on a single in the first and singled again in the seventh.

The Beavers (29-14, 11-7) jumped on Bergin for three runs in the first. Joe Casey blooped a single to center for the game’s first run, then watched as Fuchs drove in his first with a single to right. Troy Claunch made it 3-0 on another single, this one also going to right.

The three-run advantage did not last long, however, as UCLA (25-14, 12-9) first baseman JT Schwartz hit a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.

OSU made it 4-2 on Fuchs’ home run in the third but UCLA closed the gap again in the fifth when Kyle Karros hit a solo shot to left.