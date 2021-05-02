OSU baseball: Beavers take series finale against Bruins

LOS ANGELES — Greg Fuchs’ first career home run in the third inning served as the game winner as Oregon State defeated UCLA 5-3 in the Pac-12 baseball series finale Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Fuchs drilled a 1-2 pitch from UCLA starter Jesse Bergin over the right field fence for a solo shot, helping to send the Beavers to their 29th win of the season and 11th in Pac-12 play. The home run highlighted a three-hit day for the sophomore, who also drove in a run on a single in the first and singled again in the seventh.
The Beavers (29-14, 11-7) jumped on Bergin for three runs in the first. Joe Casey blooped a single to center for the game’s first run, then watched as Fuchs drove in his first with a single to right. Troy Claunch made it 3-0 on another single, this one also going to right.
The three-run advantage did not last long, however, as UCLA (25-14, 12-9) first baseman JT Schwartz hit a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.
OSU made it 4-2 on Fuchs’ home run in the third but UCLA closed the gap again in the fifth when Kyle Karros hit a solo shot to left.
Claunch gave the Beavers an insurance run on a single to right in the eighth, enabling Justin Boyd — pinch running for Fuchs — to score from second. Claunch ended the day with two hits and two RBIs.
Oregon State starter Jake Pfennigs exited after five innings. He tied a career-high with six strikeouts, scattering three hits and three runs — one earned — and did not issue a walk. He picked up the win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Relievers Mitchell Verburg, Joey Mundt, Will Frisch and Jake Mulholland combined to hold UCLA scoreless over the last four frames. Mulholland picked up his 11th save of the season and 41st of his career.
Fuchs posted his third multi-hit game of the season and second in as many games. His three hits Sunday tied a career high. He also became the 14th Beaver to hit at least one home run this season.
Garret Forrester’s first-inning single pushed him to 19 consecutive games reaching base safely. He will enter the USC series on a four-game hit streak.
Oregon State returns home for a three-game series that starts Friday against USC. First pitch versus the Trojans is slated for 4 p.m.