Wilson Weber's first-inning grand slam propelled Oregon State to a 12-2 win over Oregon Sunday at PK Park in Eugene.

The victory clinched the series win for the Beavers, who won the second game of the series 4-2 Saturday.

Weber's blast was part of an early barrage by Oregon State, who led 7-0 after three innings following a solo home run by Brady Kasper.

Garret Forrester added a two-run shot in the eighth as the Beavers took a 9-0 lead. Oregon State added three more runs in the ninth as Dallas Macias hit a two-run double to right and Easton Talt capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Jaren Hunter, AJ Lattery, Ben Ferrer and Aiden Jimenez combined to hold Oregon (20-9, 7-5 Pac-12 Conference) to two runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. The Ducks didn’t pick up their first hit until two down in the eighth.

Lattery, who came on in relief in the third, picked up the win, his third of the year. He held Oregon scoreless and hitless over four while striking out four.

Forrester had three hits for the Beavers, while Kasper picked up two.

On Saturday, Micah McDowell hit a three-run home run in the seventh to give the Beavers a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

After Oregon took a 2-0 lead in the third, Oregon State struck back with a solo home run by Kasper in the fourth.

Ian Lawson (2-0) earned the win. The OSU reliever struck out two and retired six of the seven batters he faced over two innings. Ryan Brown shut down Oregon over the last two innings for his sixth save of the year.

Matthew Grabmann (0-2), who allowed three hits and three runs in 1⅔ innings, took the loss.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and worked five full innings, scattering three hits and two runs. His counterpart, Logan Mercado, also worked five innings, allowing three hits and a run with four walks and six strikeouts.

Oregon State (20-11, 7-8 Pac-12) was scheduled to play two conconference games against Gonzaga this week at Goss Stadium. Bad weather forced the cancellation of Monday's game, so the two teams will play just once, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.