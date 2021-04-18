OSU baseball: Beavers' timely hitting helps complete sweep of Cal

Forrester’s decisive hit was part of a game-long trend for the Beavers; three of their final four runs came on opposite-field RBI singles with two strikes and two outs. The first and last runs of the afternoon came on sacrifice hits.

For a team that prides itself on thriving in “small-ball” situations, Sunday was an overwhelming success.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on a lot,” coach Mitch Canham said. “We know a lot of our guys can handle the pitch inside quite well. It’s a strength of ours, so we continue to work on it and keep it a strength.”

Oregon State got a nice boost with the return of Jake Pfennigs, their Sunday starter who has been sidelined with an injury and had not pitched in a game since March 21.

The Beavers didn’t get to celebrate his return for long, though, as the Bears jumped on him right away to put Oregon State in an early 2-0 hole. Dylan Beavers looped a double to right on a 1-2 count to extend the inning for Cal, and Quinten Selma followed with an RBI triple off the top of the center field wall.

John Lagattuta then drove home Selma with a hard-hit single to center to make it 2-0.