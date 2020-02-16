OSU baseball: Beavers top Gonzaga, 5-1

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Jake Dukart went 4 for 4 and Alex McGarry doubled three times to pace No. 25 Oregon State to a 5-1 nonconference baseball win over Gonzaga on Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

McGarry doubled in the third, seventh and eighth innings, driving in two runs – one in the third and one in the eighth. His third-inning RBI knotted the game at 1-1 while his eighth-inning RBI pushed OSU (2-1) to a four-run lead.

Dukart singled in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, driving home Oregon State’s fourth run of the game on his last at-bat. The sophomore is now 5 for 7 in two games this season.

McGarry and Dukart’s offensive efforts helped pace the Beavers to 11 hits overall in support of starter Jake Pfennigs and reliever Cooper Hjerpe. Pfennings worked five innings in his first start of the season, scattering five hits and a run with four strikeouts. He picked up the win to improve to 1-0.

Hjerpe came on in relief of Pfennigs in the sixth with the Beavers leading 2-1 and finished the final four innings, picking up the save. He struck out five and walked one.