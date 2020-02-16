OSU baseball: Beavers top Gonzaga, 5-1

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Jake Dukart went 4 for 4 and Alex McGarry doubled three times to pace No. 25 Oregon State to a 5-1 nonconference baseball win over Gonzaga on Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
McGarry doubled in the third, seventh and eighth innings, driving in two runs – one in the third and one in the eighth. His third-inning RBI knotted the game at 1-1 while his eighth-inning RBI pushed OSU (2-1) to a four-run lead.
Dukart singled in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, driving home Oregon State’s fourth run of the game on his last at-bat. The sophomore is now 5 for 7 in two games this season.
McGarry and Dukart’s offensive efforts helped pace the Beavers to 11 hits overall in support of starter Jake Pfennigs and reliever Cooper Hjerpe. Pfennings worked five innings in his first start of the season, scattering five hits and a run with four strikeouts. He picked up the win to improve to 1-0.
Hjerpe came on in relief of Pfennigs in the sixth with the Beavers leading 2-1 and finished the final four innings, picking up the save. He struck out five and walked one.
Gonzaga (1-2) opened the scoring on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Rando in the top half of the third. McGarry, however, tied the game in the bottom half of the frame with his first double of the game. He then scored on an RBI single by Ryan Ober.
The Beavers made it 3-1 in the seventh when Bulldogs’ reliever Ben Larson balked with the bases loaded.
Nick Trogrlic-Iverson allowed seven hits and two runs in four innings for Gonzaga to take the loss. He is 0-1 this season.
Hjerpe’s appearance on the hill Sunday made him the sixth pitcher to make his Oregon State debut this season, five of which are freshmen. He joins junior Reid Sebby and freshmen Ryan Brown, Will Frisch, Kai Murphy and Jack Washburn.
Freshman Micah McDowell has led off for the Beavers in all three games this season and the center fielder has hit safely in all three after singling to open Sunday’s game.
Junior Kyler McMahan and McGarry have both have hit safely in all three games this season as well. McMahan doubled in the third inning and scored Oregon State’s first run.
Oregon State scored two runs in the seventh inning, giving the Beavers six in the frame this season. That accounts for nearly one-third of the team’s 19 total runs this season.
Oregon State concludes its trip to Surprise on Monday with a 1 p.m. start against BYU. Right-hander Nathan Burns is scheduled to start on Monday, while BYU is going with right-hander Jarod Lessar.