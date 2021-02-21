OSU baseball: Beavers use 13-run inning to blast Gonzaga

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Preston Jones reached base seven times, Joe Casey belted a three-run homer and drove in a career-best five runs and Oregon State scored 13 runs in the sixth inning en route to a 20-4 win over Gonzaga on Sunday at Surprise Stadium.

The Beavers’ 20 runs are Oregon State’s most since a 23-6 win over San Diego late in the 2018 season.

The 13-run frame came after the Beavers (2-1) were already up 7-4. Oregon State jumped out to a seven-run lead thanks to Casey’s second home run of the season in the first inning, and RBI singles from Ryan Ober in the second and Troy Claunch in the third.

Jones tripled in both the first and second innings, then singled in the third and fifth innings. He was walked twice in the sixth and once more in the eighth. Jones has six official at-bats in 2021, and the senior has collected six hits, with three going as triples. He also has four walks.

Andy Armstrong drove in three to start the sixth-inning barrage. Ober, Claunch, Casey, Wade Meckler, Jake Dukart, Matthew Gretler and Kyle Froemke all dove in at least one run in the frame.

Jack Washburn picked up the win with 1⅔ scoreless innings of relief. He came on in the fifth after Jake Pfennigs started and lasted 4⅓ innings, scattering seven hits and four runs.