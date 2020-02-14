OSU baseball: Beavers win season-opener

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Alex McGarry and Troy Claunch each homered and Christian Chamberlain scattered one hit and an unearned run in six innings to send Oregon State to an 11-4 baseball win over New Mexico Friday at Surprise Stadium.

The Beavers, en route to their 11th consecutive opening-day win, posted nine runs in the first, including seven before making an out, and never looked back. The Beavers sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

McGarry homered with two on as Oregon State’s third batter of the game, blasting a pitch from New Mexico’s Cody Dye over the center field fence.

Oregon State hit the 10-run mark in a season opener for the first time since the 2010 season when the Beavers were 10-6 winners at Hawaii.

Claunch drove in a pair in the first as did Andy Armstrong. Claunch then hit a solo homer in the second, to left off UNM (0-1) reliever Isaiah Campa. He ended the Beavers’ scoring with a single in the sixth.

The junior finished the afternoon 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Micah McDowell, Kyler McMahan and Ryan Ober all had two hits as well.

Chamberlain allowed a second-inning unearned run and struck out five while walking two. He earned the win to pick up his first victory of 2020.