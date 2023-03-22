Mitch Canham saw some positives Tuesday night in his team’s 8-6 comeback home win against Portland.

The Oregon State baseball coach watched his squad get timely hits and make smart base-running plays, including three stolen bases. Pitchers Rhett Larson, Ian Lawson and Ryan Brown combined to allow one run over the final six innings, helping their team rally from four runs down.

But there’s plenty of work to be done as the Beavers try to right the ship in conference play.

OSU opened the Pac-12 schedule losing two of three at home to Washington State, then last weekend dropped all three games at Stanford, currently ranked in the top 10 in the national polls.

Oregon State sits 105th in the national RPI, unfamiliar territory for a program used to threatening for a national seed and being home for the playoffs.

Friday night’s opener of a three-game set with California at Goss Stadium provides an opportunity for the Beavers (13-8, 1-5) to make some progress in turning the season around.

“Play clean baseball and you’ve got a chance. We were in a handful of those games. It’s just the little things. We weren’t executing. It’s still early in Pac-12 play,” Canham said of his team’s early conference struggles. “Can’t fall from behind by a handful of runs and then try to expect a big comeback every time. We’ve got to get it going early and then keep it going for nine innings.”

The Beavers have committed five total errors in six conference games. In four of the losses, Oregon State trailed 4-2 through four innings, 2-0 after one, 3-1 through three and 3-0 through four. Twice in that stretch, the Beavers never tied or took a lead.

OSU second baseman Travis Bazzana, one of three returning everyday infielders from last year’s group that reached the NCAA super regionals, liked that his team fought from behind versus Portland, which had won three straight and six of seven.

“Something that’s happened a little bit this year has been going behind early then being lackadaisical,” Bazzana said. “Tough weekend (at Stanford) and we need to get it rolling again. So to get a win there is good. That’s a really strong Portland team. I think it’s perfect moving into a weekend at Goss.”

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Oregon State responded to a deficit or answered a big run by an opponent. The Beavers did that several times in their four games in Arizona to open the season.

“There’s some good fight, there some good rally in there,” Canham said. “It’s just putting together the whole picture.”

The coach, in his fourth year leading the program, pointed to his team’s overall lack of experience and the teaching and patience that needs to take place. There’s no panic going on, and as he pointed out there’s a lot of season left.

Canham said important keys are staying positive, aggressive and communicative.

“When these guys communicate well the energy is different and they go out and perform. When it’s silent, that becomes an issue,” he said. “We’re continuing to harp on the guys to communicate. Play with one another, continue to have confidence and understand you are learning.”

Bazzana echoed Canham’s thoughts on the matter and the role that he, as a veteran leader, and his teammates need to play to make a difference and help get the team some wins.

Bazzana said at times when OSU has trailed in games this season there was less on-field communication and it had a negative impact.

“So I think playing loose, being communicative, it’s going to be a huge piece moving forward because if you’re not talking you can’t really stay in the game and then stuff happens and the innings get really long,” he said. “In the middle of the field, with me and Kyle (shortstop Kyle Dernedde), we’ve got to do a great job at talking. That’s something we need to work on and I think we’ll do a little bit better.”

Bazzana covered the gamut when asked about what else his team needs to clean up or improve to get better results.

The sophomore said it needs to be aggressive but have intense focus on base running, which he described as currently being “a little bit off.”

He praised OSU’s pitchers, but he added that the hitters need to have a plan and stick to it.

“We’re swinging a good amount out of the (strike) zone at the moment and kind of letting things speed us up versus being calm and trusting our ability,” Bazzana said. “I think that’s going to come. We’ve got a great team, great potential.”

With the team’s youth, many players are experiencing certain game situations while taking on high-level competition for the first time. For Canham, that involves defense, base running or how to compete at the plate given the circumstances.

“There’s still learning to be done. But they’re very receptive to that,” Canham said. “There’s going to be mistakes. We’ve just got to minimize those the best we can.”