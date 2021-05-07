OSU baseball: Beavs’ bats deliver in clutch once again to complete comeback win

Kevin Abel got roughed up a bit in the early innings while making his 12th start of the season. The Trojans taxed him for four runs in the first three frames, including a solo homer from Clay Owens in the second.

But Abel buckled down and managed to hold USC in check over three more pivotal innings. The Trojans tried to jump on him early in the count, but that allowed the Oregon State ace to keep his pitch count low and toss six full innings, which took a massive burden off the bullpen.

“I thought Kevin was throwing the ball great,” Claunch said. “I mean he gave up that one homer and had a couple dinks. But Kevin is just always gonna bring it. He has confidence in himself and wants the ball no matter what. Once he started throwing up some zeroes, we kind of rallied around him.”

Oregon State will hope to keep the momentum going Saturday with Cooper Hjerpe on the mound. They will have to do so without their most productive hitter, though.

Outfielder Jacob Melton, who leads the Beavers with a .413 batting average on the season, has been sidelined with an injury for a few weeks and was out once again on Friday. Canham said Melton will miss the remainder of the series, but said he has been able to get some cage work done and is hoping to return soon.