OSU baseball: Boyd's blast lifts Beavers to victory in home opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Justin Boyd’s two-run home run in the first inning gave Oregon State the early lead Friday night in the 2022 home opener for the Beavers at Goss Stadium

Oregon State (8-0) went on to a 7-2 victory over UC Irvine (5-4) in the first game of their three-game series this weekend.

Cooper Hjerpe (3-0) got the win for the Beavers, giving up two earned runs over 5⅓ innings. Hjerpe struck out 10 and walked none.

Ben Ferrer did much of the work in relief, pitching 3⅓ scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks to earn the save.

UC Irvine put up a run in the top of first as leadoff hitter Woody Hadeen reached on a soft grounder up the middle. Nathan Church followed with a sharp double down the left-field line and Hadeen went to third.

Hjerpe struck out Thomas McCaffrey for the first out of the inning. A groundout by Ben Fizgerald scored Hadeen and allowed Church to advance to third.

Hjerpe got out of the inning on a groundout by Justin Torres.

The Beavers struck back in the bottom of the first. Travis Bazzana singled up the middle and then scored on a blast over the left-field fence by Boyd. This was Boyd’s first home run of the season.

The Beavers added two runs in the bottom of the third. Wade Meckler led off with a double off the left-field wall. Bazzana singled to right to advance Meckler to third. Meckler then scored on a sacrifice fly to right, sliding under the tag of catcher Abraham Garcia-Pacheco after a strong throw from Church.

After the Anteaters chose to intentionally walk Jacob Melton, Garret Forrester drove in Bazzana with a grounder that was just out of reach of shortstop Taishi Nakawake.

UC Irvine got a run back in the fourth when Garcia-Pacheco singled and then came all the way around on a double by Connor McGuire.

Hjerpe got the first out in the sixth before giving up a double to Torres. Coach Mitch Canham then went to his bullopen and Oregon State relievers Ryan Brown and Ferrer got the Beavers out of the inning without surrendering a run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Boyd drew a one-out walk and then scored on a double down the left-field line by Melton. After walks by Fuchs and Forrester, Gavin Logan drove Melton home on a sacrifice fly.

Boyd nearly had a second home run in the eighth. The bases were loaded with no outs when he drove a fly ball to deep center field. Church caught the ball at the wall and Kyle Dernedde scored easily from third on the sacrifice.

The three-game series will continue with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.

