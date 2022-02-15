OSU baseball: Canham not ready to reveal opening day lineup

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham has a pretty good idea who will take the field on Friday when Oregon State opens the 2022 season against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.

“It’s been beautiful, the weather’s been outstanding so we’ve been outside every day and our arms have been throwing, we’ve been scrimmaging a lot, a lot of situational stuff. I think we’ve got a good handle of where everybody sits as far as the depth chart at this point, barring health,” Canham said.

But that doesn’t mean the third-year skipper is ready to make his lineup card public. Even the players won’t know until opening day because Canham sees value in keeping everyone on their toes.

“I like everyone being in the mindset of, ‘I don’t know if I’m starting today or not, but what I do know is that I’m ready for whatever comes my way,’” Canham said.

While some lineup decisions have been made, they haven’t been easy. Sophomore infielder Garret Forrester said the team has a lot of depth at these spots.

“Our infield is going to be completely different all the way around. We have a lot of young guys that have a huge possibility of filling those roles,” Forrester said. “Right now, I believe we could put out two completely different infields and still win all of our games. All of our guys are really good with their hands and we can all swing the bat. So it’s going to be interesting to see how things turn out.”

Canham said it has been difficult putting mock lineups together. There are more players who are worthy of a spot in the opening day order than there are positions. Playing regular season games will ultimately sort out all of these questions.

A year ago, Canham found himself revising the lineup more than he would have liked, trying to find the right combination of players in the right spots in the batting order. Some players struggled when put in key spots at the top of the order and flourished when given an opportunity lower in the order.

Canham said that when coaches studied the statistics from last season, the two spots in the batting order with the most opportunities to drive in runs were four and eight. The cleanup hitter having those opportunities is expected, but not the eighth spot.

“The six, seven guys were getting on base and providing opportunity … at a very high rate. Sometimes moving guys around you’re trying to find a good mix,” Canham said.

The Beavers fell in the regional final, just three wins short of the College World Series in 2021 and the program carries that respect nationally into this season. The Beavers are ranked 11th in the Baseball America preseason rankings, 18th in the D1 Baseball listings and 20th by USA Today. In the Pac-12 coaches poll, Oregon State was ranked second behind Stanford.

Pitching is once again expected to be a strength of the team. Jake Pfennigs, a 6-foot-7 right-hander, had the opportunity to begin his professional career last summer but chose to return for another season in Corvallis.

“I just wanted to come back and hopefully just win,” Pfennigs said. “The guys in the locker room are a big part of it, as well. A lot of special guys in there.”

The native of Post Falls, Idaho, said the pandemic also shaped his decision. His sophomore season was almost entirely wiped out and he did not feel he was done playing at Goss Stadium.

Last year, he made 13 starts and went 5-0 with a 3.24 earned run average. Since last season, he has added a slider to his repertoire and has worked on keeping his fastball down in the strike zone. But he believes his biggest improvement is in his confidence.

“I know I’m a lot better and a lot stronger than I was last year,” Pfennigs said.

The Beavers will play seven games in Surprise: two against New Mexico, two against Gonzaga and a three-game series with Xavier. Oregon State will open its home schedule on Tuesday, March 1 against Seattle.

