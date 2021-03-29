OSU baseball: Casey powers Beavers to sweep of Huskies

SEATTLE — Joe Casey homered, doubled and drove in seven runs to pace Oregon State to a 13-3 Pac-12 baseball win over Washington on Monday night at Husky Ballpark, giving the Beavers a series sweep.

It is Oregon State’s second consecutive sweep of Washington, and the Beavers have won seven consecutive games over the Huskies.

OSU has also won seven consecutive series over UW dating back to the 2014 season.

Casey hit a two-run home run in the second, followed by a bases-clearing triple in the fourth. He also drove in a run in the fifth on a single.

Casey is the first Oregon State player with seven or more RBIs in the same game since Michael Conforto had seven in 2013 against Bryant.

The redshirt junior led Oregon State’s offense, which recorded 17 hits, as seven of the Beavers’ nine starters picked up at least one hit. Troy Claunch also had three hits, while Andy Armstrong, Garret Forrester and Jacob Melton all recorded two.

Casey’s home run — his fourth of the season — in the second got the Beavers on the board first, while Forrester put OSU up 5-1 in the third with a two-run home run. It was also his fourth of the season.