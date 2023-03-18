Ruben Cedillo hit two home runs and Mason Guerra went deep in the ninth as Oregon State’s comeback attempt came up short in a 9-8 loss to Stanford Friday night at Sunken Diamond.

Cedillo hit a solo shot in the fourth and followed it up with a grand slam in the seventh inning. The second long ball pulled the Beavers to within two after Stanford’s Eddie Park put the Cardinal up six via a grand slam of his own in the sixth.

Guerra parked his second home run of the season in the ninth, hitting the ball to deep center with one down in the frame.

Stanford’s (11-5 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) Ryan Bruno, however, was able to get the Cardinal the win after picking up the final two outs of the game.

Guerra, Cedillo, Mikey Kane and Travis Bazzana all had a pair of hits for the Beavers (12-6, 1-3), each doubling. Overall, Oregon State finished with nine hits off five Stanford pitchers.

OSU scored first on a single by Tanner Smith in the second, which was matched by a Braden Montgomery in the bottom half of the inning. Stanford scored two in the third to go up by two, but Cedillo’s home run and a double by Mason Guerra in the fifth evened the game at two.

Trent Sellers (2-2) started for the Beavers, but took the loss after allowing six hits and five runs in 5⅓ innings. Two of the six runs in the sixth were charged to Sellers, who gave way to reliever Ben Ferrer with two on and one out in the inning.

Sellers’ counterpart, Quinn Mathews, did not figure in the decision after also going 5⅓ innings. He gave up six hits and three runs. The win went to Drew Dowd (1-1) who allowed one hit and a run in one inning.

Oregon State and Stanford continue the three-game series Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Bay Area.