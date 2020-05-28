OSU baseball: Chamberlain lands honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State junior left-handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain has been named a Collegiate Baseball third team All-American.

The honor is the first of Chamberlain’s career.

The Reno, Nev., native started in four games in 2020, recording a 2-1 record and 0.82 earned run average. He held opponents to just six hits and 11 walks in 22 innings while striking out 34. Opponents batted .086 against him.

Chamberlain has appeared in 47 games over three seasons since 2018, starting 10 of those outings. He is 8-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 105 innings, allowing 70 hits and 58 walks. He has 140 strikeouts and opponents are batting just .190 against him.

Chamberlain gives Oregon State at least one All-American selection in each of the last 10 seasons, the longest active streak in the Pac-12 Conference. The Beavers have had at least one pitcher honored in nine of those 10 seasons.

