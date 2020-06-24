OSU baseball: Christain Chamberlain signs with Kansas City Royals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although his 2020 season was short-lived, Christian Chamberlain was electric the few times he was able to take the mound for Oregon State.

On Wednesday, the hard-throwing left-hander cashed in on that showing.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Chamberlain signed with the Kansas City Royals for $450,000, closing the book on his college career.

The Royals selected Chamberlain in the fourth round with the 105th pick of the MLB Draft on June 11. He signed for slightly less than the assigned slot value of $554,300.

In 47 career appearances with the Beavers — 10 of which were starts — Chamberlain went 8-5 with a 3.09 ERA and struck out 140 batters in 105 innings.

In four starts during an abbreviated junior season this spring, he was 2-1 with 0.82 ERA and struck out 34 batters. Chamberlain is just the second Oregon State player to sign a pro contract this summer; last week, Alex McGarry signed a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds.