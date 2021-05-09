OSU baseball: Comeback effort falls short as Beavers fail to finish sweep

Despite coming away with a pivotal series victory, there was no celebration in the Oregon State clubhouse Sunday.
Because after grinding out two tough wins against visiting USC earlier this weekend, the Beavers felt like they should have left the ballpark Sunday afternoon having secured a sweep. But the bullpen faltered late, and a ninth-inning rally fell just short as Oregon State dropped the Pac-12 finale to the Trojans by a score of 5-3.
“Winning a series is good, but it’s also good that no one is happy about this one,” coach Mitch Canham said. “We want all of it. We want every pitch, we want every inning and we want every game. Obviously frustrated with how today turned out.”
Oregon State (31-15, 13-8) could have used another win in order to buy itself some wiggle room in the conference standings. Oregon (30-11, 14-7) won in Eugene to stay in second place in the conference title race, one game ahead of the Beavers.
Stanford, who sits one game behind Oregon State, also won and improved to 12-6 in conference play.
Canham said last week that the veterans on the team are starting to feel a sense of urgency as the regular season winds down. That feeling is sure to heighten as the Beavers now prepare to hit the stretch run of the season.
USC was the last team Oregon State will face this season that owns a losing record. Their final three opponents — Arizona State, Arizona and Stanford — are all in the mix for the conference crown.
On Sunday, USC starter Alex Cornwell kept the Beavers handcuffed for five innings as he retired the first 15 batters he faced. They stayed in contention, though, thanks to a stellar outing from Jake Pfennings.
Pfennings tossed five innings and held the Trojans to five hits and one run. He tallied just one strikeout, but created plenty of soft contact and surrendered just one walk.
After missing nearly a month with an injury earlier in the season, Pfennigs is continuing to work his way back, and has now delivered back-to-back solid outings.
“He looked pretty good today,” Canham said of Pfennigs. “He looks strong and he’s recovering well and continuing to build up. Saw some good off-speed stuff from him today. He’s getting better at handling left-handed hitters, and the use of the off-speed stuff is really helping him with that.”
When the Beavers finally did break through against Cornwell, they did so in a huge way. The first hit the USC starter surrendered was a solo homer to Troy Claunch in the sixth.
“He’s playing a little loser and is focused on just hitting line drives over the middle of the field, as opposed to trying to do too much,” Canham said of Claunch. “He’s putting in a lot of work and eliminating a lot of noise.”
Claunch’s solo shot sent the Oregon State dugout into a frenzy, but the momentum didn’t stick. Two innings later, the Trojans batted around and scored four runs off of relievers Chase Watkins and Mitchell Verburg to take a 5-1 lead.
Oregon State has made a habit of stringing together late-game comebacks this season, and nearly orchestrated another Sunday. Greg Fuchs drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, and Claunch and Jake Dukart followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.
With Dukart on second, Gavin Logan came to the plate as the go-ahead run and worked a full count. But he flew out to left field to end the game.
“Again, the guys are being relentless late in games,” Canham said.
Oregon State will travel to Tempe next weekend for a three-game set with Arizona State (27-15, 12-9) that begins Friday at 6:30 p.m.