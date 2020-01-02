You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
OSU baseball: Darwin Barney hired to lead Triple-A Nashville team

OSU baseball: Darwin Barney hired to lead Triple-A Nashville team

{{featured_button_text}}
Darwin Barney05-my

Barney

Former Oregon State infielder Darwin Barney has been hired as the manager of the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Barney, 34, played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays over an eight-year MLB career. He won a Gold Glove in 2012.

He helped the Beavers to their back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News