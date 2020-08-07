OSU baseball: Darwin Barney joins Beavers' staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham announced Friday that former Major League infielder and OSU shortstop Darwin Barney has joined the coaching staff as the program’s camp coordinator and volunteer assistant coach.

Barney’s hiring is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

“Darwin Barney is a Beaver Family legend and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him back home,” Canham said. “He is a tremendous human being who holds a wealth of knowledge involving baseball, family and life, just to name a few things. We are excited that he will be working with our student-athletes and helping them become elite in all that they do in life.”

“My family and I are excited to be back in the Beaver Family,” Barney said. “Oregon State is a special place, and I’m humbled to be joining Coach Canham’s staff. I look forward to the grind as we continue to grow great baseball players, students and people in the journey to bring home another championship.”

Barney was scheduled to manage the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 2020, but their season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.