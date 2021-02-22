OSU baseball: Dukart, Armstrong power Beavers past New Mexico

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Jake Dukart hit his first career home run and Andy Armstrong drove in two runs to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 5-2 win over New Mexico on Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Oregon State went 3-1 in its four games at the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. The Beavers outscored their opponents 41-10 during the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.

Dukart hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie, then watched as Armstrong singled in runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. Dukart also drove in the Beavers’ first run with a groundout in the third.

Armstrong led the Beavers with three hits while Ryan Ober, Micah McDowell, Kyler McMahan and Cole Hamilton all had two.

Hamilton drove in OSU’s second run of the game on a squeeze bunt in the fourth. It pulled the Beavers to a 2-2 tie after New Mexico plated a pair in the top half of the inning.

Will Frisch made his first start of the season and picked up the win. He scattered five hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.

Mitchell Verburg picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.