Oregon State baseball’s game with Washington on Friday night has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather in the Seattle area.

The Beavers and Huskies will now play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1:05 p.m. PT. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game one.

The series finale is still set for 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday.

All three games will have a live stream produced by Washington.