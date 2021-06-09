 Skip to main content
OSU baseball: Frisch named freshman All-American
Oregon State right-handed pitcher Will Frisch has been named a freshman All-American by the publication Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.

Frisch finished the 2021 season with a 3-0 record and 2.38 earned run average in 20 games, six of which were starts. He struck out 54 in 56 ⅔ innings and held opponents to a .222 batting average.

He was 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 10 Pac-12 Conference games, and limited opponents to 17 hits in 31 innings for a .170 batting average against.

Frisch is one just two pitchers from the Pac-12 to be recognized, joining UCLA’s Max Rajcic.

He is the first Beaver to be named a freshman All-American since Kevin Abel in 2018. Other OSU pitchers to be recognized recently include Jake Mulholland (2017), Brandon Eisert (2017), Bryce Fehmel (2016), Drew Rasmussen (2015), Mitch Hickey (2015) and Andrew Moore (2013).

Mulholland a finalist

Oregon State senior left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland has been named one of 10 finalists for the Stopper of the Year honor, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Wednesday.

Mulholland ended the 2021 season with a 2-2 record, 3.03 earned run average and 13 saves, which is tied for the Pac-12 Conference lead. He struck out 25 in 32 ½ innings while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

Mulholland, who hails from Snohomish, Wash., ended his OSU career with 121 appearances and a 14-10 record with a 2.53 ERA. He saved a school-record 43 games, which is tied for ninth-most in NCAA Division I history.

The 2021 Stopper of the Year recipient will be announced on June 18.

Jake Mulholland mug 2020

Jake Mulholland 
