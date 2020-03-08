OSU baseball: Gauchos sweep past Beavers

Oregon State finally scored some runs at home, but the Beavers dropped a 3-2 decision to UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at Goss Stadium.

Jake Dukart doubled three times and walked twice but the Gauchos rallied from a 3-0 deficit to complete a three-game sweep of the Beavers.

Dukart tied the Oregon State single-game record with three doubles. He is the second Beaver to hit three doubles in a game this season, following Alex McGarry on Feb. 16 against Gonzaga.

Cole Hamilton's second-inning double put the Beavers up 2-0 and were the first runs this season at home after OSU was shutout Friday (6-0) and Saturday (4-0).

UC Santa Barbara (13-2), however, scored the game’s last three runs, first on a solo home run by Kyle Johnson in the fourth and then on a pair of errors in the seventh.

Nathan Burns started for the Beavers (5-9) and struck out eight in 4⅓ innings. He allowed three hits and his lone blemish was Johnson’s home run in the fourth. He did not figure in the decision — the loss went to Ryan Brown who allowed two unearned runs in the seventh.

Kyler McMahan also had a pair of hits as the Beavers totaled 10 as a team.

Michael McGreevy started for the Gauchos and allowed eight hits and two runs in 5⅔ innings. Like Burns, he did not figure in the decision. The win went to Josh Candau, who limited Oregon State to a walk in 1⅓ innings. James Callahan picked up the save after 1⅓ innings.

Oregon State, which has lost five straight, opens Pac-12 Conference action Friday at Arizona.

UCSB 3, Oregon State 2

UCSB;000;100;200;-;3;5;1

OREGON STATE;020;000;000;-;2;10;3

McGreavy, Roberts (6), Candau (7), Callahan (8) and Eng. Burns, Sebby (5), Brown (7), Frisch (7), Mulholland (9) and Hamilton, Claunch. WP: Candau (1-0). LP: Brown (0-1). S: Callahan (1). 2B: Dukart 3 (OSU), Hamilton (OSU). HR: Johnson (UCSB)

Hits: UCSB 5 (Castanon, Johnson, Marquez, Ledford, Eng). OSU 10 (McMahan 2, McGarry, Casey, Dukart 3, McDowell, Hamilton, Gretler)

RBIs: UCSB 1 (Johnson. OSU 2 (Hamilton 2)

