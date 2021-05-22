OSU baseball: Hjerpe, Beavers slow down Wildcats

Cooper Hjerpe set a career-high with 11 strikeouts as Oregon State defeated No. 7 Arizona 3-1 on Saturday night at Goss Stadium.

The lefty stymied the Arizona offense, which came into the night batting .330. He allowed just two hits and a run — on a sixth-inning double steal — and surpassed his previous career-best of nine strikeouts. The freshman earned the win to improve to 3-5 on the year.

Hjerpe was backed by Will Frisch and Jake Mulholland, who combined for scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings. Frisch forced the Wildcats to strand two in the eighth. Arizona, meanwhile, put two on to open the ninth, then loaded the bases with two down before Mulholland got Kobe Kato swinging to end the game. Mulholland picked up his 13th save of the season and 43rd of his career.

The trio were supported offensively by nine Oregon State hits. Troy Claunch tied a career-high with three to pace the Beavers (33-19, 15-11).

The Beavers got on the board first thanks to a Ryan Ober infield single in the first inning.

They upped the lead to 3-0 in the third. Claunch singled, then moved to third when Justin Boyd singled to right center. Jake Dukart then laced the first pitch he saw from Arizona starter Garrett Irvin to right center for a two-run, two-out triple.