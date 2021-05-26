 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU baseball: Hjerpe wracking up weekly awatds
0 comments

OSU baseball: Hjerpe wracking up weekly awatds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe  has been named the national pitcher of the week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), coming just days after the lefty held Arizona to two hits and a run with a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Hjerpe was also selected as one of the national players of the week by Collegiate Baseball and the Pac-12 pitcher of the week on Monday.

Four of Hjerpe’s seven innings of work were of the 1-2-3 variety. He faced four batters apiece in his other three innings. The Wildcats, who came into the game batting .331 on the season, managed to put just one runner into scoring position against the lefty. Arizona’s lone run scored came on an attempted double steal.

The win was Hjerpe’s third of the season and his 11 strikeouts gave him 84 on the year, which ranks third in the Pac-12.

The honor is the first for a Pac-12 pitcher this season.

Cooper Hjerpe mug

Cooper Hjerpe 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News