OSU baseball: How a slight mechanical adjustment unlocked Jacob Melton’s home run power

In the span of a few hours last Friday, Jacob Melton launched three home runs that traveled a combined 1,254 feet — nearly a quarter-mile worth of dingers.

All three cleared the right field fence, and one sailed over the bleachers, out of the ballpark and beyond the railroad tracks that run parallel to Southwest Washington Way. If you were to believe a rumor that circulated on Twitter post-game, his second homer went so far that it struck a Starship robot delivering Panda Express to the nearby dorms.

When the dust settled, he finished the night 4-for-4 with three long balls, a double and six RBIs. If you ask those who watch Melton work day in and day out, it isn’t surprising that he turned a Pac-12 baseball game into his own personal home run derby. What’s surprising is that it didn’t happen sooner.

“You guys don’t want to miss his batting practice,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said.“He’s strong. His bat's whippy through the zone. The deal was trying to get it consistent and match that timing up in the game as well. I think everyone’s been excited waiting to see when that animal is gonna get released out of the cage and go to work like that.”