OSU baseball: How Wade Meckler established himself as standout player for Beavers

He has put up those numbers while also batting all over the lineup, hitting from both sides of the plate, and filling in at both corner outfield spots and designated hitter whenever he’s needed.

“He’s doing a fantastic job,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “You look at this splits and he’s handling lefties better than he’s handling righties. He’s hitting plus-300 against both of them. That shows he’s comfortable in the box regardless of who’s in there.”

His flexibility as an uber-versatile outfielder is what helped get Meckler in the lineup in the first place. But what he’s done with a bat in his hand in high-pressure situations has helped him become a mainstay.

Last weekend, he launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to secure an Oregon State win over visiting USC that clinched the series for the Beavers. All season long, Canham has been complimentary of Meckler’s approach at the plate and the way he thinks about the game.

Meckler’s description of his thought process throughout that at-bat provides a glimpse into why Canham talks so glowingly about him.