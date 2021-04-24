OSU baseball: Jack Washburn forging own baseball path while following in his father's footsteps

The last thing Jack Washburn does before he steps on the mound each game is look at the laminated card tucked inside the lining of his hat.
On the front of the card is a shimmering photograph of him and his father, Jarrod. The photo is nearly two-decades old, but looks like it could have been taken yesterday. It features a two-year-old Jack cradled in the right arm of Jarrod, then a star pitcher for the Anaheim Angels, who's left hand is fixed on the brim of his cap in a salute to 44,598 fans who had just watched him and the Angels capture their first ever World Series.
Jack was too young to remember that October night in 2002, but the photo means everything to him. It reminds him of where he comes from, and where he wants to go.
“This is why I play,’” he said. “I want that same moment with my dad and kids later on in life. It’s the best motivator.”
The bond Jack and his father share through baseball has sparked his own passion for the game and helped mold him into a talented right-handed pitcher who is coming into his own as a sophomore at Oregon State this season. Washburn has developed into the most versatile piece of the Beavers’ vaunted pitching staff. In 11 appearances he owns a 2.35 ERA and a team-best 0.74 WHIP while striking out 33 batters in 23 innings.
Whether it's as a starter, a bridge-gap reliever or a shutdown reliever who is dropped into a pivotal situation to get a few outs, Washburn has done it all for the Beavers in his first full season of college baseball.
“I love it when he’s on the card to throw that day,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “You know when Wash is ready to go in and throw you know you’re going to get some nasty stuff... it’s very versatile what we’re seeing from him right now.”
Jack doesn’t shy away from the impact his father has had on him as a pitcher. Jarrod coached him from the fourth grade all the way until the last pitch of his high school career and influenced every aspect of his game — from his ability to use his fastball in any count, to the competitive fire he brings each time he toes the rubber.
Where plenty of players Jack’s age might be anxious to carve their own path and drift away from their father’s legacy, he can’t relate to that train of thought. For as long as he can remember, all Jack has ever wanted to do is be a pro ballplayer. So why wouldn’t he take every bit of advice and soak up every bit of information possible from his father?
“I say it all the time: It’s something I’m so proud of, to just be associated with,” Jack said. “I can't wait to have the opportunity to live up to that someday.”
Since he found out what baseball was, Jack has been obsessed with the game. At most Major League ballparks during Jarrod’s playing career, there was a kids room where parents could drop off their younger children until the game ended. But Jack wanted no part of that.
“He would throw a fit because he wanted to sit in the stands and watch the game with mom,” Jarrod recalls. “He didn’t want anything to do other than being at the game and watching the game.”
The family followed Jarrod to every city he played in, which included stops in Los Angeles, Seattle and Detroit during his 12-year playing career. But they also kept a house in Jarrod’s hometown of Webster, Wisconsin. Once he retired from baseball in 2009, Jarrod began coaching Jack, who was in the fourth grade at the time, back home.
Jarrod admits that it wasn’t an easy transition to step straight out of an uber-competitive Major League clubhouse and straight into coaching children, many of whom were learning the game for the first time. He acknowledges that he was too hard on Jack as a coach early on, and that it took some work to develop the hands-on approach that eventually allowed the two to thrive together.
“It grew into a really good relationship between the two of us,” Jarrod said. “Right now we talk baseball all the time. He calls me one of his best friends, so I must have done something right.”
Once it clicked for the two of them, they never looked back.
Webster is a town of 678 which, prior to Jack’s junior season had never won a state baseball title, even during Jarrod’s decorated career there in the early 90’s. Jarrod took the head coaching job at Webster a few years before Jack reached high school, and the younger Washburn’s career took off under his fathers tutelage.
As Jarrod tells it, Jack’s body finally caught up to his baseball IQ during prior to his sophomore year of high school, and major colleges came calling soon after.
“He was always a really nice player,” Jarrod said. “But he really took some big jumps and started being a special player, where I opened my eyes and was like, ‘Wow he might have a future.’”
Webster captured back-to-back state crowns during Jack’s final two seasons there. His senior year, the school went 30-0, including a title game victory in which Jack tossed a two-hit shutout.
Even at the small-school level, Jack stood out as a prospect. He had his choice of Power-5 schools, and also had a father with the resources and connections to identify which college would be the best to help him achieve his dreams of playing pro ball.
But Jack’s heart was basically set on Oregon State from the start. He recalls watching the beloved 2018 Beavers team during its dramatic run to the national title and falling in love with the program. After he took a visit to Corvallis as a junior, his mind was made up.
“It was just how they played the game, you could see it compared to some of the other teams there,” Jack said of Oregon State’s 2018 squad. “Those guys were all together. They play baseball right, which is one of the things I try to do every time I take the field.”
There are plenty of similarities in Jack and Jarrod’s games. They both love to strategically attack hitters with their fastball, and they both admit to having a love-hate relationship with their changeups.
The biggest impact that Jarrod may have had on Jack’s game is in the development of his slider, his signature pitch which has been nearly unhittable for both right- and left-handed batters this season.
Jarrod wouldn’t let Jack throw breaking balls until he reached high school because he wanted him to master his fastball command and learn how to throw it for a strike in any count. That has paid major dividends for Jack as he has walked just eight batters in 23 innings this season. His heater has touched 94 miles per hour this season, and he throws it with a high spin rate, meaning it looks even faster to hitters when it’s coming in at the top of the zone.
But the slider is what has taken him from just a talented college prospect to a shutdown Pac-12 pitcher.
His grip on it hasn’t changed since Jarrod showed him how to throw it at a young age, and one simple piece of advice from his father has stuck through the years: throw it as hard as you can, just like your fastball.
“He commands it really well,” Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch said. “He has a lot of confidence in it. Since the moment he stepped on campus here, he was really confident in his slider and he loves it. It’s been a strength of his and he just continues to work on it.”
The foundation that resulted from Jack and his father’s shared passion for the game helped shape him into a pitcher who was good enough to play in the Pac-12. But it’s what Jack did during quarantine that has helped him emerge as a dominant force this season.
Which brings us to what's on the back of that laminated card tucked inside his hat.
Juxtaposed with the picture of Jack and Jarrod is a printed list of mental cues and quick fixes for those times his fastball command abandons him, or his mechanics are faltering. They are subtle reminders to help him stay in the moment and focus on the task at hand, and they represent the mental transformation his game has taken over the past year.
Jack’s refined approach to the pre-pitch portion of the game has helped him clear his head and refocus throughout his outings. He has found a way to soft-reset on the fly when he encounters a tough situation, and that helps him believe that each pitch is going to be the best pitch he throws all game.
“How he handles the highs and lows right now is much more mature than it was a year ago,” Canham said. “That’s the kind of stuff you like to see and applaud.”
Even though Jack’s family is still living back in Wisconsin, Jarrod has made it to nearly every one of the Beavers games this season. That might have to change now that baseball season has begun in the Midwest and his time will once again be devoted to helping Webster fight to defend its pair of state titles.
Whether he is there or not, the two still talk about baseball on a near-daily basis, but Jarrod has tried to take a less hands-on approach in Jack’s development as a pitcher. These days, he is simply thrilled to see his son work toward the same moment that they shared on that October night all those years ago.
“I get nervous as heck. I think I get more nervous watching him than when I played,” Jarrod said. “I love it. I love sitting in the stands and being able to sit back and watch him do his thing. I could not be more proud of who he’s becoming as a man and what he’s turning into as a player.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney