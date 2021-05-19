OSU baseball: Jacob Melton will miss remainder of season due to shoulder injury

Oregon State star outfielder Jacob Melton will miss the rest of the season, coach Mitch Canham said Wednesday.

Melton will have surgery Friday on his non-throwing shoulder to repair an injury that has kept him sidelined since April 24.

The news comes as a huge blow to the Beavers as they hit the stretch run of the season. In 32 games, the sophomore has been their most productive hitter, batting .404 with a .466 on-base percentage and a .697 slugging percentage, all team-best marks.

“Once he gets it cleaned up, then he’ll be on the good road to recovery,” Canham said. “Prayers to him to have that smooth recovery. It’s been very difficult for him because he wants to be on the field so bad. He’s been fighting through some stuff and is just trying to play it low key and rest up, heal and get back on the field and help the guys out. Because it means so much to him.”

Canham did not know of a specific incident that caused the injury. He said the surgery will be done in Corvallis.