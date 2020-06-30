OSU baseball: Kai Murphy announces that he will transfer

Pat Murphy was cleared of any unethical practices and is currently the bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kai Murphy will now aim to find his place in an ASU squad that was ranked 10th in the nation before the 2020 season prematurely ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sun Devils produced Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick in June’s MLB draft.

Murphy, who attended Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Ariz., was the No. 12 prospect in the state as a senior and played at the 2018 Area Code games.

With the Beavers in 2020, he made four appearances — all on the mound — and had a 6.23 ERA over 4 ⅓ innings. He played for the Corvallis Knights during the 2019 season.

Kjerstand joins Orioles, Rutschman

BALTIMORE (AP) — Outfielder Heston Kjerstad agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles that includes a $5.2 million signing bonus, well below the slot value of $7,789,900 assigned to the No. 2 overall pick.

“Just the beginning of a new journey! Excited to be an Oriole!" Kjerstad wrote on Twitter.