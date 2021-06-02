OSU baseball: Kevin Abel back for another postseason ride with Beavers, hoping to replicate 2018 heroics

He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and his 106 strikeouts over 79 innings are tied for the most in the Pac-12. But his 53 walks are also the most in the conference, as are the 17 batters that he has hit.

But even with those blemishes on his 2021 resume, there is still nobody else the Beavers would rather have on the mound this Friday.

“Kevin has been there and done that,” Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch said. “There’s gonna be no surprises for him. The moment is not gonna be too big when he steps on that mound. He’s gonna have that cool, calm, collected look he’s always had. I think our younger guys are just gonna feed off of it.”

If his most recent start was any indicator, Abel may be rounding into form at the perfect time.

At Stanford last Friday, Abel tossed a complete-game and surrendered just one run to the No. 9 Cardinal while holding them to three hits. He struck out seven and walked just three, and the lone run that he allowed came via a solo homer by Brock Jones, one of the best hitters in the Pac-12.