OSU baseball: Kevin Abel returns to Oregon State ready to prove he is healthy

Once Kevin Abel learned that his name would not be called during last week’s MLB Draft, he immediately turned his sights back to Corvallis.
The talented right-hander who carried Oregon State through the College World Series in 2018 was among the top college pitching prospects in the country two seasons ago after his stellar postseason performance.
But Tommy John Surgery last spring has kept him sidelined for most of 2019 and all of the abbreviated 2020 season. While meeting with Abel, Major League teams were straightforward with their feedback: They want to see him get a full, healthy season under his belt.
“I knew with the draft only being five rounds that it was gonna be hard for teams, just because they have a limited number of picks,” Abel said. “With me being a Tommy John guy, it’s a risk, as they say. They haven’t really seen me throw a whole lot since my freshman year. So it’s hard for a team to come forward.
“I knew it was unlikely, but it wasn’t a huge surprise not to go. I’m not too upset about it.”
The option was there for Abel to bet on himself for a reduced price — big-league clubs are able to offer a maximum of $20,000 to undrafted free agents this year. But that is far less than a pitcher of Abel’s caliber would earn from the draft during a typical year, and he was not interested in surrendering his future for a reduced profit.
“After the two draft days, it was a guarantee,” Abel said of returning to Oregon State. “I’m not selling myself short for that signing bonus. In my opinion, it’s ridiculous that they put that kind of cap on it.”
So, when it became apparent that no team was willing to bet on his recovering right elbow at the moment, that was that.
Now, Abel says he is fully healthy and was removed from the Beavers’ injury report a couple of days ago. While he was recovering from surgery, Oregon State deemed that his rehab was “essential” so he was able to train at the school’s facilities and work with trainer Davey LaCroix.
Since he has recently begun to ramp up his workload near the end of his recovery, Abel likely won’t throw many innings during fall ball. But he will be with the team and could get some live work in near the end of the fall schedule.
In some cases, pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery report a slight boost to their velocity post-operation. Abel said he hasn’t experienced anything like that yet, but that the recovery experience has challenged him to improve his mobility.
“I think it makes you tougher and makes you more aware,” Abel said. “A lot of guys say they come back stronger, but that’s just because every single day you’re going into it with such a minute focus. All you can really do is work out for so long that you have to get stronger.
“The biggest thing that I’ve taken away is just learning how my body feels and moves — being able to make those adjustments on my own.”
Abel has pitched just three games in an Oregon State uniform since his complete-game shutout that clinched the decisive game in Omaha in 2018. Now, he is ready to create more memories with the Beavers.
“I’m really excited,” Abel said. “I feel like I’m finally going to get the chance to put together a season where I operate at the level I know I can.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!