OSU baseball: Kevin Abel says he is back and better than ever

Abel said the velocity on his fastball is better than it was in 2018 and he has a better feel for all three of his pitches. The extended time away from the game, while frustrating, did help him gain strength and become a better athlete. He was listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds as a freshman in 2018 and is now up to 195 pounds.

“I’m another year older and was able to get into the weight room for another eight months, or whatever,” Abel said. “Now it’s just following the natural progression of an offseason for me and getting ready for this one.”

Abel has already started to pop up on some preseason award lists: Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball tabbed him as a second- and third-team preseason All-American, respectively.

With his return to the mound less than a month out now, Abel is just hoping to recreate the magic from that 2018 season.

“It’s gonna be like that first opening day. The anxiousness, those butterflies in your stomach. But after that first pitch goes, everything goes out the window and it’s down to business, something I’ve done my whole life,” Abel said. “Those are good feelings to have. It means you care and you want to do well and you want to succeed. I think we’re more than prepared to take on the season and be successful.”

