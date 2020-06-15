OSU baseball: Kevin Abel will return for 2021 season

Oregon State fans have not seen the last of Kevin Abel in Corvallis.
Via its Twitter account, OSU baseball announced the star right-hander will return for the 2021 season.
“See you soon Beaver nation,” the school posted alongside a photo of Abel.
The hero of Oregon State’s 2018 College World Series title run, Abel was named the freshman of the year by Baseball America after going 8-1 with a 2.23 ERA. He secured a spot in the hearts of OSU fans forever when he tossed a two-hit shutout against Arkansas in the deciding game of the World Series to help the Beavers capture the title.
But he has pitched just three games since then after being sidelined by Tommy John surgery in March 2019. Before the start of the abbreviated 2020 season, he was removed from Oregon State’s roster, and there was plenty of speculation that he would begin his professional career this summer.
But last week’s Major League Baseball amateur draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Abel was not selected. Any undrafted players are eligible to sign with a big-league team, but they are limited to a signing bonus of no more than $20,000, making for a far less lucrative compensation package than they would see during a typical year.
In 2017, Abel was drafted in the 35th round by the San Diego Padres following his senior year of high school, but he elected to play college baseball instead.
OSU junior left-hander Christian Chamberlain was the only Beaver taken in this year’s draft. The Kansas City Royals selected him in the fourth round with the 105th pick.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!