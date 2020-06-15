OSU baseball: Kevin Abel will return for 2021 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State fans have not seen the last of Kevin Abel in Corvallis.

Via its Twitter account, OSU baseball announced the star right-hander will return for the 2021 season.

“See you soon Beaver nation,” the school posted alongside a photo of Abel.

The hero of Oregon State’s 2018 College World Series title run, Abel was named the freshman of the year by Baseball America after going 8-1 with a 2.23 ERA. He secured a spot in the hearts of OSU fans forever when he tossed a two-hit shutout against Arkansas in the deciding game of the World Series to help the Beavers capture the title.

But he has pitched just three games since then after being sidelined by Tommy John surgery in March 2019. Before the start of the abbreviated 2020 season, he was removed from Oregon State’s roster, and there was plenty of speculation that he would begin his professional career this summer.