OSU baseball: Kyle Dernedde becomes Beavers’ latest unsung hero, helps keep their season alive at Fort Worth regional

“I attribute that to the culture of our program,” Dernedde said. “Next guy up. Just working hard and having each other’s backs, whether you’re in the game or not. Being up and having each other’s backs and supporting these guys. When your name gets called, then just be ready to go out and compete and help the team win that day.”

Canahm said that Dernedde’s inclusion in the lineup was a product of the consistency that he has flashed since the fall. By the time the Pac-12 season began to wind down, Oregon State players had started to voice their belief in Dernedde to Canham and asking the coach to give him a chance at regular playing time.

“He’s just consistent with his work ethic,” first baseman Ryan Ober said. “Some guys will come and take extra ground balls here and there. But Kyle’s out there every day doing extra stuff, just waiting for his name to be called. He’s a great guy. … He’s stayed the course and believed in himself, and it’s paying off for him and really helping our team.”

Even with Dernedde’s big day at the dish, Saturday was not without its nervous moments for the Beavers. Starting pitcher Cooper Hjerpe flashed dominant stuff over 4⅓ innings and struck out eight, but he also yielded four earned runs.