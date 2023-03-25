Oregon State's offense came to life in the ninth inning Saturday against California, but the Golden Bears put out the threat to take a 2-1 victory in the second game of their Pac-12 Conference baseball series at Goss Stadium.

Trailing 2-0 entering the ninth, the Beavers got base hits from Mason Guerra and Gavin Turley to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt adanced the runners and Guerra then scored on a groundout by Ruben Cedillo.

A walk by Dallas Macias kept the inning alive and put the winning run on base, but California reliever Tucker Bougie got the strikeout he needed to end the threat.

The Golden Bears struck first with a solo home run by Jack Johnston in the second. Cal extended its lead in the sixth as Dom Souto singled, went to third on a double by Rodney Green Jr., and then scored on a wild pitch.

Pitchers for both sides dominated the day as Oregon State tallied just four hits and California had five.

Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz threw 5⅓ innings, giving up two runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Relievers AJ Hutcheson, Nelson Keljo and Ben Ferrer didn't allow a hit over the final 3⅔.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said Kmatz executed the game plan of keeping the ball down.

"A big focus this last week was driving the ball down in the zone. Even a lot of his misses were below the zone and that's what we're looking for," Canham said.

Kmatz (1-4) took the loss and Paulshawn Pasqualott (2-0) got the win for California. The Golden Bears right-hander threw five complete innings and allowed just one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

Oregon State (14-9, 2-6 Pac-12) and California (10-0, 1-7) will close out the series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.]

California 2, Oregon St. 1

California 010 001 000 - 2 5 1

Oregon St. 000 000 001 - 1 4 1

Pasqualott, Stamos (6), Williams (6), Colwell (6), Bougie (9) and Lomavita. Kmatz, Hutcheson (6), Keljo (7), Ferrer (8) and Smith. W: Pasqualott (2-0). L: Kmatz (1-4). S: Bougie (1). 2B: Green Jr. (C). HR: Johnston (C).

Hits: California 5 (Johnston2, Green Jr., Kretzschmar, Souto). OSU 4 (Guerra 2, Turley, Dernedde).

RBIs: California 1 (Johnston); OSU 1 (Cedillo).