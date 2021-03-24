OSU baseball: McMhan, Beavers blast Santa Clara

Kyler McMahan homered, doubled and drove in five runs to send Oregon State to a 9-0 nonconference baseball win over Santa Clara on Wednesday night at Goss Stadium.

McMahan doubled home two runs to get the Beavers on the board in the third. In the fourth inning, he fouled off five straight pitches on 1-2 to hit a three-run home over the left field fence on the 10th pitch of his at-bat.

It was his first home run of the season and set his career high with five RBIs.

Gavin Logan also homered for the Beavers (14-5), a solo shot in the eighth for the first of his career. He ended the day with two RBIs after driving in his first career run on his first career hit in Oregon State’s three-run fifth.

Andy Armstrong and Matthew Gretler also drove in runs during the fifth.

McMahan, Gretler, Logan and McMahan all finished with two hits to pace the OSU offense, which had 10 in total.

Jack Washburn, making his first career start, was stellar in three innings. He struck out seven and walked two before giving way to Ian Lawson in the fourth. Washburn picked up the win in the shortened start to improve to 3-0 this season.