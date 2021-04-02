OSU baseball: Melton mashes, carries Beavers to seventh straight win

According to Melton, his recent power surge was unlocked by a couple of small adjustments that Oregon State assistant Darwin Barney helped him with.

“I got a hitting queue from Darwin, and it’s really changed the way I approach my at-bats,” Melton said. “He’s got me going earlier. I felt at times I was getting rushed to deliver the barrel early on in the season. This adjustment is letting me start on time and get down in a really good spot.”

His second blast of the night was followed by an emphatic bat flip and a raucous celebration from the Oregon State dugout.

“Going into that at-bat, I was just looking for a pitch to hit, obviously,” Melton said. “We didn't really have any numbers on that pitcher, and I was just trying to get a fastball up in the zone, found something I knew I could handle. … We were all excited. It was really cool.”

His third shot of the night, an eighth-inning solo shot, was the icing on the cake for the Beavers, who had put the game out of reach long ago.

Joe Casey went 3-for-5 and scored three times for the Beavers, and Preston Jones was 3-for-6 and also made a stellar play in center field when he threw out a runner at the plate to end the seventh inning.