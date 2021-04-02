OSU baseball: Melton mashes, carries Beavers to seventh straight win

When the ball left Jacob Melton’s bat for the final time Friday night, Utah right fielder Vinny Zavolta didn’t even bother turning to watch it go. He had seen enough throughout the night to know what came next.
Melton launched three homers and drove in seven runs in a 4-for-4 performance to lead an Oregon State offensive outburst as the Beavers trounced the Utes 17-3 at Goss Stadium to clinch a series victory. His final homer, which sailed over the right field wall and cleared the railroad tracks behind the bleachers, landed him in the Oregon State history books.
The sophomore tied the school record for most homers in a game, becoming the seventh Beaver to hit three in a game and the first since Andy Jarvis in March of 2001. It was the first time he’s ever hit three dingers in a game, at any level.
“It’s really a special thing to do here at Oregon State,” Melton said. “I’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason to put myself in a position to be able to do that. It was really cool to see it pay off tonight.”
One night after coach Mitch Canham criticized his team for failing to take care of the small details in their series-opener, they made sure to leave nothing to chance Friday. The Beavers batted around in the fifth and seventh innings, and eight different Oregon State hitters got a hit.
None of them had a better night than Melton, though.
“His last nine at-bats the last few days, if you talk about exit velocity, have all been 105 to 110 (miles per-hour) off the bat,” Canham said. “It was a laser show yesterday, then today he just got a little bit of air underneath it and put those things over in the railroad tracks. Gosh, that’s fun to watch. … I’m excited for him. He’s clicking and he’s confident. The way he’s going to work, it’s contagious.”
At this point two years ago, Melton was playing at nearby Linn-Benton Community College, battling for Division I offers after he received little recruiting buzz out of South Medford High School. Now, he is Oregon State’s leading hitter and is batting .481 in 20 games this season.
For those who watch his approach on the practice field each day, the firework show he displayed Friday night wasn’t a surprise.
“You guys don’t want to miss his batting practice,” Canham said. “He’s strong. His bat whips through the zone; the deal was trying to get it consistent and match that timing up in the game as well. Everyone’s been excited waiting to see when the animal was gonna get released out of the cage and go to work like that.”
Melton smashed his first homer of the evening to open the scoring for the Beavers in the third, and the floodgates opened up two innings later as they batted around against Utah starter Kyle Robeniol. In the seventh, Melton launched a grand slam, and the Beavers batted around again while racking up seven more runs.
According to Melton, his recent power surge was unlocked by a couple of small adjustments that Oregon State assistant Darwin Barney helped him with.
“I got a hitting queue from Darwin, and it’s really changed the way I approach my at-bats,” Melton said. “He’s got me going earlier. I felt at times I was getting rushed to deliver the barrel early on in the season. This adjustment is letting me start on time and get down in a really good spot.”
His second blast of the night was followed by an emphatic bat flip and a raucous celebration from the Oregon State dugout.
“Going into that at-bat, I was just looking for a pitch to hit, obviously,” Melton said. “We didn't really have any numbers on that pitcher, and I was just trying to get a fastball up in the zone, found something I knew I could handle. … We were all excited. It was really cool.”
His third shot of the night, an eighth-inning solo shot, was the icing on the cake for the Beavers, who had put the game out of reach long ago.
Joe Casey went 3-for-5 and scored three times for the Beavers, and Preston Jones was 3-for-6 and also made a stellar play in center field when he threw out a runner at the plate to end the seventh inning.
Oregon State ace Kevin Abel didn’t have his best stuff against the Utes, and fell behind in counts often, resulting in a season-high five walks and a season-low four strikeouts. But he grinded through six innings on 98 pitches and limited the damage to two earned Utah runs.
Oregon State will aim to finish off a series sweep Friday when they face the Utes at 12:05 p.m. at Goss. Cooper Hjerpe is slated to start on the mound for the Beavers.
