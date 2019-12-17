OSU baseball: Mulholland a preseason All-American

Oregon State senior left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland has been named as a preseason second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Mulholland is aiming to become the first four-time All-American in Oregon State’s history. He and current New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto are the only two Beavers to be named an All-American three times.

Mulholland was named an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) in 2017, by the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball in 2018 and by Perfect Game in 2019. He has also been recognized as an all-Pac-12 performer three times, earning first-team honors in 2019 after receiving honorable mention in 2017 and 2018.

He has appeared in 87 career games, all in relief, and is 12-6 with a program-record 1.75 ERA. He is second in school history with 30 saves, seven shy of Kevin Gunderson’s program-record 37.

Mulholland was 3-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 28 appearances in 2019. He struck out 41 to 11 walks in 46⅔ innings, picking up eight saves.

Mulholland is one of five Pac-12 players on Collegiate Baseball’s three preseason All-American teams.

