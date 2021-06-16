OSU baseball: Mulholland earns first-team honors

Oregon State left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland has been named to the American Baseball Coaches all-West Region first team.

It is the third postseason honor for Mulholland, who is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA’s stopper of the year. He was also selected as an all-Pac-12 first-team member as well.

Mulholland completed his Oregon State career at the Fort Worth Regional and ended the 2021 season with a 2-2 record, 3.03 ERA and 13 saves, which is tied for the Pac-12 lead. He struck out 25 in 32⅔ innings while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

Mulholland ended his OSU career with 121 appearances and a 14-10 record with a 2.53 ERA. He saved a school-record 43 games, which is tied for ninth-most in NCAA Division I history.

By being named an all-region first-team selection, Mulholland is now eligible for all-America honors. The 2021 ABCA all-American teams will be announced on Saturday.

