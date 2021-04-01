OSU baseball: Mulholland locks in to match Beavers’ all-time save record

The Beavers jumped out to an early lead when Micah McDowell led off the game with a single, and Garret Forrester cracked a double to score him two batters later.

It didn’t look like that lead would last for long, though, as Utah put runners in scoring position each of the next three innings. But in his second career start, Jack Washburn worked around the constant traffic, and managed to hold the Utes scoreless through those three frames.

Washburn typically works out of the bullpen, but performed well in a non-conference spot start against Santa Clara last week. Canham didn’t want to start ace Kevin Abel on short rest this week, so he elected to start Washburn in the series-opener instead, and keep Abel in his usual Friday slot.

Washburn struck out five over 3 ⅔ innings, but the Utes finally got to him in the fourth, when Jayden Kiernan roped a two-run double to make it 2-1 Utah. But the Beavers batted around in the fourth and pulled ahead for good when Dukart and Troy Claunch each drove in a run, and Garret Forrester scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.