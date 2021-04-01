OSU baseball: Mulholland locks in to match Beavers’ all-time save record

Once Jake Mulholland enters a game, there typically isn’t much drama to follow.
Oregon State’s All-American closer has been as steady as they come this season, and prior to Thursday, had yet to allow a run in eighth appearances this season.
But in Oregon State’s series-opener against Utah Thursday, the Utes put Mulholland and Beavers on the ropes in the ninth inning and forced the veteran reliever into his first real test of the season.
He passed with flying colors.
Mulholland worked his way out of a two-out jam to close out a 4-3 Oregon State win Thursday at Goss Stadium. In the process, he notched his 37th career save, tying Kevin Gunderson’s school record.
“You always know what you’re gonna get with Mully,” Oregon State third baseman Jake Dukart said. “He’s gonna fill it up. He left us on our toes a little it tonight, but he finished the job like he always does. He’s one of the best closers in the country for a reason.”
Coming into Thursday’s game, Mulholland had tallied six saves in eight appearances while retiring 21 of the 23 batters he faced, including eight strikeouts. No batter who faced him had made it further than first base.
But he surrendered back-to-back walks with one out Thursday, and two batters later, served up a two-out, run-scoring single to Shea Kramer that cut Oregon State’s 4-2 lead in half. Mulholland and Oregon State coach Mitch Canham were both noticeably frustrated that home plate umpire Scott Letendre had not given Mulholland the benefit of the doubt on a few close pitches throughout the inning, including the one that came directly before Kramer’s single.
“It was great to see Mully pull through right there at the end,” Canham said. “He liked a couple of those pitches. They didn’t get called, but that’s part of the game. … If you fall behind, you’ve got to battle back and throw strikes.”
But Mulholland got Jaylon McLaughlin to ground out and end the game one batter later to lock down Oregon State’s sixth straight win. The victory kept the Beavers in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 standings, but Canham wasn’t pleased with his team after the win — mainly due to the 12 walks Oregon State's pitchers surrendered.
“If the goal is to go out and win in Omaha and bring home a national championship, you’ve got to do all the little things right,” Canham said. “You can’t have weak moments or rough games, you’ve got to be able to turn the page quickly.”
The Beavers jumped out to an early lead when Micah McDowell led off the game with a single, and Garret Forrester cracked a double to score him two batters later.
It didn’t look like that lead would last for long, though, as Utah put runners in scoring position each of the next three innings. But in his second career start, Jack Washburn worked around the constant traffic, and managed to hold the Utes scoreless through those three frames.
Washburn typically works out of the bullpen, but performed well in a non-conference spot start against Santa Clara last week. Canham didn’t want to start ace Kevin Abel on short rest this week, so he elected to start Washburn in the series-opener instead, and keep Abel in his usual Friday slot.
Washburn struck out five over 3 ⅔ innings, but the Utes finally got to him in the fourth, when Jayden Kiernan roped a two-run double to make it 2-1 Utah. But the Beavers batted around in the fourth and pulled ahead for good when Dukart and Troy Claunch each drove in a run, and Garret Forrester scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.
Dukart finished the game 4-for-4, and is now hitting .312 on the season. After a slow start to the year, his bat has come to life of late, and he has been one of Oregon State’s more reliable hitters during Pac-12 play.
“Timing’s been a big thing for me this year,” Dukart said. “I’m getting on time more and more. Just being more aggressive and hunting my pitches in the zone.”
The Beavers and Utes will face off again Friday at 5:35, with Abel (2-3, 2.93 ERA) expected to get the start for Oregon State.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney