OSU baseball notebook: Beavers look to continue series-winning ways against Stanford

Oregon State has won two of three games in each of its first three Pac-12 baseball series, putting the Beavers tied with Arizona and one game back of Oregon in the conference standings with a long way to go in the regular-season schedule.

OSU (19-5, 6-3) is coming off a two-game nonconference midweek road sweep of Nevada in Reno and will host Stanford in a three-game set that begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium.

The series continues with first pitches at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Sophomore left-hander Cooper Hjerpe has been the Beavers’ Friday night starting pitcher in the each of the first three conference series. In those three games, Hjerpe has allowed 13 hits, six earned runs and four walks with 30 strikeouts in 17⅓ innings while taking the win each time.

On the season, Hjerpe is 6-0 with a 2.41 earned-run average in six starts, compiling a conference-best 51 strikeouts and nine walks with opposing batters hitting .202 against him. Hjerpe’s six wins are two more than anyone else in the conference.

Bazzana on a roll

OSU freshman infielder Travis Bazzana extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double Wednesday in the 9-8 win against Nevada.

The Australian standout has multiple hits in six straight contests. In the current 12-game stretch, Bazzana is batting 24 of 55 (.436) with three home runs, four doubles, 21 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

Teammate Tanner Smith has a streak going as well, with hits in the past eight contests.

The freshman catcher/infielder, whose 11th-inning home run was the game-winner in Tuesday’s game in Reno, is 15 of 30 (.500) with three homers, five doubles, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in his last eight games, which dates to Feb. 24.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

As a team, the Beavers continue to produce at the plate.

OSU leads the Pac-12 in batting average (.336), on-base percentage (.444), runs scored (238), RBIs (214) and walks (147) while second in slugging percentage (.511).

The Beavers still top the conference in fielding percentage at .987.

A look at the opponent

Stanford sits 12-8 overall and 4-5 in Pac-12 play after sweeping a three-game home set with Washington State (9-15, 1-8).

That followed losing two of three at home against Oregon (17-7, 7-2) and dropping all three at Arizona (18-7, 6-3).

The Cardinal’s probable starting pitcher Friday night is Alex Williams. The senior righty is 2-1 with a 4.39 ERA average this season in six starts.

Williams’ last start, last Friday against Washington State, was his poorest outing of the season. He allowed three hits, six earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 1⅔ innings. That came after he gave up just one hit and one unearned run with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings versus Arizona.

On the season, Williams has 34 strikeouts and five walks in 26⅔ innings.

Sophomore infielder Carter Graham leads Stanford in hitting with a .435 average with six home runs, four doubles, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He has a 15-game hitting streak.

The Cardinal, 0-4 on the road this season, are fifth in the Pac-12 in batting average (.278), fourth in slugging percentage (.452), sixth in on-base percentage (.370), third in ERA (3.69) and second in opposing batting average (.232).

Busy schedule

The Beavers are on the tail end of what has been a two-week stretch of games and not much time in between.

Tuesday’s game against Portland at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro will be the 10th game in 14 days, a string that started with a March 23 nonconference home game with Seattle and included a three-game series at California in Berkeley, two more in Reno and then returning home to play Stanford.

After Sunday’s finale with the Cardinal, the Beavers won’t have another Pac-12 home game until April 22 with Washington. After playing Portland on Tuesday, OSU plays three at USC (April 8-10), hosts Long Beach State for three (April 14-16) and then is home for Gonzaga for two more (April 18-19).

The Beavers then alternate home and way conference series the rest of the regular season, concluding with three against UCLA May 19-21 at Goss Stadium before the Pac-12 tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Following the two games against Gonzaga, just three nonconference contests remain: two at Oregon April 26 and May 3 and home against Portland on May 10.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.