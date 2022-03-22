OSU baseball notebook: Melton tops Pac-12 offensive lists

Oregon State junior utility player Jacob Melton saw his 19-game hitting streak end Sunday in the Beavers’ 3-1 home baseball loss to Arizona State.

But the South Medford High School graduate is still batting .434 with eight home runs, five doubles, two triples, 35 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Entering Tuesday, Melton was first in the Pac-12 in home runs, RBIs and runs and third in batting average.

Pac-12 honors

Oregon State swept the conference’s weekly awards, as Cooper Hjerpe was named pitcher of the week and Travis Bazzana was selected player of the week.

Hjerpe had a career-high 12 strikeouts in last Friday’s 21-0 home win against Arizona State. The sophomore left-hander gave up one hit (a single) over seven innings with two walks while allowing the Sun Devils to get just one runner in scoring position.

Hjerpe is tied for first in the nation with five wins. His 44 strikeouts are tied for the Pac-12 lead.

Bazzana had eight RBIs in Friday’s win, one short of Ken Bowen’s (1985) school record. He drove in his first four on a grand slam in the first, which also marked his first career home run. Bazzana then drove in two apiece on two more hits, all coming by the end of the fourth inning.

Bazzana homered again on Saturday and finished the week — over five games — with 11 RBIs on the strength of eight hits, the two home runs, and one walk. He’s tied for third in the conference with 23 RBIs.

Verburg an award candidate

Oregon State pitcher Mitchell Verburg is one of 30 baseball players nationally selected as a candidate for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, a player must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The 2022 winner will be announced during the College World Series in June.

Verburg, in his sixth year at Oregon State, is a graduate with a degree in kinesiology and was a member of the 2019 Pac-12 all-academic honor roll.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Lattery busy on mound

OSU sophomore right-handed pitcher AJ Lattery made his second start in four games and sixth appearance of the season Sunday.

He went 2⅓ innings, allowing one hit and two walks with a season-high four strikeouts. That followed a March 16 start against Grand Canyon in which he went one inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs and a walk while taking the loss.

Wheeler’s absence

Oregon State junior catcher/infielder TJ Wheeler started the first seven games of the season — four at designated hitter and three at first base — but hasn’t played since.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham said after Sunday’s game that Wheeler has “got some stuff going on, a little physical stuff going on, so we’re just getting him better and hopefully he continues to progress and he’ll be back soon.”

Canham didn’t elaborate on what has kept Wheeler sidelined.

Wheeler is in his first year with the Beavers after playing in 2021 at Yavapai Community College following two seasons at Sacramento City College.

He’s batting .350 with one home run, one double, seven RBIs and three runs scored with four strikeouts.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.