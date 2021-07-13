OSU baseball: Pair of Oregon State pitchers selected on final day of MLB Draft

Oregon State’s deep stable of pitchers was one of the Beavers’ major strengths last season.
With the Major League Baseball Draft now complete, though, that depth has been put to the test. Big-league clubs raided the Beavers’ pitching staff over the course of three days and 20 rounds, selecting four Oregon State hurlers and one highly touted signee.
In addition to Kevin Abel, who was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 210th overall pick Monday, and Chase Watkins, who was taken with the 274th pick by the Chicago Cubs the same day, hard-throwing relievers Bryant Salgado and Nathan Burns both heard their names called Tuesday.
Salgado was selected by the Houston Astros with the 418th overall pick in the 14th round. In his debut season with the Beavers, Salgado lit up the radar gun, consistently reaching the upper-90’s with his fastball, and finished with a 3-0 record and 1.01 earned-run average in 23 relief appearances. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
Should he elect to sign, Salgado will be joining his hometown team; he starred at Klein Forest High School before spending two years at San Jacinto Junior College, both in Houston. In 2019, the San Diego Padres selected Salgado in the 34th round, but he opted for the college route instead.
Burns was selected Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels in the 19th round with the 561st pick. It is the first time he has been selected. A right-hander from West Bend, Wisconsin, Burns pitched in 43 games for the Beavers over three seasons.
In 2021, he pitched in 18 games and tallied a 5.16 ERA and struck out 32 batters in 22⅔ innings. In his penultimate appearance, he delivered one of the Beavers’ more pivotal outings of the season, striking out all six batters he faced while working out of the bullpen in a win-or-go-home game against TCU at the Fort Worth Regional.
Only one player from Oregon State’s class of 2021 recruits was drafted. Dominic Hambley, a right-handed pitcher from Belmont High School in British Columbia, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 18th round with the 544th pick.
Notable Oregon State players who were not selected during the draft are relievers Jake Mulholland and Mitchell Verburg.
MLB teams have until Aug. 1 to sign the players they selected to pro contracts.
