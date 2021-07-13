OSU baseball: Pair of Oregon State pitchers selected on final day of MLB Draft

Oregon State’s deep stable of pitchers was one of the Beavers’ major strengths last season.

With the Major League Baseball Draft now complete, though, that depth has been put to the test. Big-league clubs raided the Beavers’ pitching staff over the course of three days and 20 rounds, selecting four Oregon State hurlers and one highly touted signee.

In addition to Kevin Abel, who was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 210th overall pick Monday, and Chase Watkins, who was taken with the 274th pick by the Chicago Cubs the same day, hard-throwing relievers Bryant Salgado and Nathan Burns both heard their names called Tuesday.

Salgado was selected by the Houston Astros with the 418th overall pick in the 14th round. In his debut season with the Beavers, Salgado lit up the radar gun, consistently reaching the upper-90’s with his fastball, and finished with a 3-0 record and 1.01 earned-run average in 23 relief appearances. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

Should he elect to sign, Salgado will be joining his hometown team; he starred at Klein Forest High School before spending two years at San Jacinto Junior College, both in Houston. In 2019, the San Diego Padres selected Salgado in the 34th round, but he opted for the college route instead.