OSU baseball: Pat Casey reportedly in the mix for LSU head coaching job

During his retirement press conference, Casey said he could no longer bring the same passion and energy he expects out of his players.

“My problem is that what I expect out of my players on the field, I expect out of myself,” he said. “And right now I’m not positive I can give that same effort I expect of them. But I will never put the uniform on unless I do it with that same passion I expect of them.”

While he is a beloved figure in Corvallis, Casey garnered some criticism for his handling of former Oregon State star pitcher Luke Heimlich. In 2012, Heimlich pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old family member when he was 15.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported in June 2017 that Heimlich was registered in Benton County as a sex offender. The publication came across the information while conducting a routine background check on Heimlich, and the information only became available due to a clerical error after the County mistakenly opened an investigation against Heimlich after it believed he had failed to complete a required registration update.

Casey did not comment on Heimlich’s situation until the 2017 postseason, after the pitcher withdrew from competing for the Beavers in order to, he said, avoid being a distraction.

"He's a team guy and in his statement he said that he didn't want to be a distraction," Casey said in June 2017. "I can just tell you that he is a fine young man and every second that he's been on this campus, on and off the field, he's been a first-class individual, one that his family should be proud of, your community should be proud of, our team is proud of. I believe in Luke."

