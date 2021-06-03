OSU baseball: Patience, versatility, have led to Justin Boyd’s late-season emergence

All season long, Oregon State has touted a “next man up” mantra.
No player better personifies that mentality than Justin Boyd, who has quietly become the latest unsung hero for the Beavers.
For the better part of two months, the Beavers have been rolling without their best hitter, Jacob Melton, due to injury. In an effort to replace the star sophomore’s production, coach Mitch Canham has cobbled together countless lineup combinations while searching for the best group of three outfielders.
Wade Meckler, Joe Casey, Preston Jones, Micah McDowell, Greg Fuchs and Kyler McMahan have all been deployed, to varying degrees of success. As of late, though, Boyd has been a mainstay in the lineup.
A freshman from Parker, Colorado, Boyd is listed as an infielder on Oregon State’s roster, but has played all three outfield spots over the past couple weeks.
Lately, his bat has come to life. Boyd started 10 games in Pac-12 play and his hitting .361 with a .425 on-base percentage. Among healthy Oregon State starters, only catcher Troy Claunch has a better batting average against conference opponents.
“It’s just been about getting time and seeing pitches,” Boyd said. “Getting live at-bats during the week is what kept me confident and kept me focused, even when I wasn’t playing. Then just getting into the game helped me get a little more feel for things. Everyone having my back and trusting in me was huge.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Boyd made his Oregon State debut and started at first base on opening day, but found regular playing time hard to come by after that. He started just five times between then and April, mainly in midweek, nonconference matchups. In the final two games of the Arizona State series in mid-May, though, he started in left field and seemed to solidify his spot in the lineup when he went 3 for 7 with two RBIs over two days.
Since then, he has delivered a few stellar performances for the Beavers, including a 2-for-5 showing in the season finale while batting out of the No. 2 spot.
“You can’t help but notice when a guy like Boyd is taking batting practice and live at-bats during the week and continuously barrels up baseballs and stays balanced,” Canham said. “Not only that, he can run the bases, he can push and drag. He’s very confident in the box. You can learn a lot about how confident a hitter is by how they react when they’re behind in the count. Boyd, whether he is 0-2 or 1-2, he’s going to go up there and battle and give you a great at-bat.”
Just as significant as his contributions at the plate has been what Boyd brings on the defensive side of the game.
Playing in the outfield probably isn’t what he had in mind when he arrived in Corvallis. But Boyd has quickly proven himself as a capable defensive player at all three outfield spots.
“The first time he was out in left field, he attacked the baseball and back picked a guy at first base,” Canham said. “Then, we put him in right field and he’s diving down the line and taking away hits.”
Canham pointed out the baseball intangibles that Boyd has flashed since shifting to the outfield. During one play against Stanford last weekend, Boyd instinctively fielded a double off the wall with his bare hand and quickly fired it to the cutoff man.
“That’s a baseball player right there,” Canham said. “Him showing up and having that hunger of wanting to be out there and competing has put him in a great position.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney