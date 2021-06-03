OSU baseball: Patience, versatility, have led to Justin Boyd’s late-season emergence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Boyd made his Oregon State debut and started at first base on opening day, but found regular playing time hard to come by after that. He started just five times between then and April, mainly in midweek, nonconference matchups. In the final two games of the Arizona State series in mid-May, though, he started in left field and seemed to solidify his spot in the lineup when he went 3 for 7 with two RBIs over two days.

Since then, he has delivered a few stellar performances for the Beavers, including a 2-for-5 showing in the season finale while batting out of the No. 2 spot.

“You can’t help but notice when a guy like Boyd is taking batting practice and live at-bats during the week and continuously barrels up baseballs and stays balanced,” Canham said. “Not only that, he can run the bases, he can push and drag. He’s very confident in the box. You can learn a lot about how confident a hitter is by how they react when they’re behind in the count. Boyd, whether he is 0-2 or 1-2, he’s going to go up there and battle and give you a great at-bat.”

Just as significant as his contributions at the plate has been what Boyd brings on the defensive side of the game.