On Tuesday, the Oregon State baseball team gathered at Goss Stadium to get ready for a midweek game against Portland.

When they arrived, coach Mitch Canham told the squad to get ready for a run, said junior Garret Forrester.

“He told us we were gonna run four miles. We were all in a line, we ran out of here, ran over to the MU (Memorial Union) and he pulled the joke on us that we were going bowling. We got to bowl two games, come back, play some catch and get out of here,” Forrester said.

The outing was part of Canham’s effort to lighten the mood and build team spirit following three consecutive losses at Stanford last weekend.

The team-building efforts were successful. The Beavers responded with an 8-6 win over the Pilots, followed by a 5-3 victory over California in their Pac-12 Conference series opener Friday night.

The Beavers (15-9, 3-6 Pac-12) took a step back Saturday as the offense struggled in a 2-1 loss, but the team rebounded with a gutsy 2-1 win on Sunday to take the series victory.

In Sunday's win, Travis Bazzana singled to start the ninth and went to third when Mason Guerra reached on an error. Bazzana then scored on a wild pitch to give the Beavers their first Pac-12 Conference series victory of the season.

Both Canham and Forrester think the team is on the cusp of breaking out of this early slump and getting a series win is a big step forward. Forrester was impressed with the growth he saw in freshman Dallas Macias, who drew a high-pressure walk to keep the Beavers' rally alive in the ninth inning Saturday.

And Canham liked what he saw in the wins over Portland and California, and in the energy he saw in practice leading up to this weekend’s home series.

“You know the fight’s there, because you see it each day. There’s always that moment where they turn it on. It’s just turning it on and leaving it on throughout the duration of the game instead of letting someone cut the power,” Canham said.

In games where the team is struggling, such as Saturday’s loss, the lack of energy which is concerning to Canham. This is a pattern which has repeated itself multiple times this season.

“Gotta continue to have good energy and fun throughout the duration of the game and not let results or worry about where you’re at in the lineup or how your last at-bat went. You have to be able to flush it real quick. I thought (Friday’s) game was a completely different story. Big energy up and down the lineup, up and down the dugout, in the bullpen, you name it,” Canham said.

Forrester said he understands the pressure some of the younger players on the team are feeling. Oregon State’s lineup is filled with freshmen and sophomores who are taking on a bigger role than they’ve had before and they are anxious to show they can compete and win at this level.

It’s a feeling Forrester remembers.

“I went through it as well so I know what they’re going through. You’re trying to find the speed of the game, really,” Forrester said.

That added pressure, however, isn’t helpful, which is the message Canham and the veterans on the team are trying to share.

“He just wants us to have more fun,” Forrester said. “Less of a job and more of ‘We get to come to this beautiful ballpark and play the game that we all love.’”

The Beavers are on the road this week, playing at Seattle University on Wednesday and then facing Washington in a three-game series starting Friday.