OSU baseball: Recent struggles have not ruined Beavers’ postseason outlook

Even after a difficult couple of weeks, Oregon State’s stock is still high.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Beavers (32-18, 14-10 Pac-12) sit in sixth in the conference standings. They’ve tumbled a few spots over the past month after going 4-6 in their last 10 conference games.
But the recent string of poor performances has not damaged their postseason outlook all that much.
Oregon State is ranked 21st by the NCAA’s RPI system, which is based heavily on the winning percentage of each school's opponents. In that sense, the Beavers’ difficult schedule has caught up with them of late, but it has also helped keep them afloat.
While Oregon State is not currently ranked in the USA Today coaches poll, or any of the national media polls, RPI will be the ultimate decider of where their postseason journey begins.
As of this week, the outlet D1 Baseball is projecting the Beavers as a No. 2 seed in the field of 64, and has them tabbed for the Spokane regional, where they would face North Carolina. Baseball America also has Oregon State headed to Spokane in its latest projection. While the regional where they are projected to end up may have changed over the past few weeks, they have held strong as a No. 2 seed for most of conference play, despite their recent up-and-down showings.
Hosting a regional, though, is likely out of the question at this point. Oregon State will face second-place Arizona in Corvallis this weekend and then travel to third-place Stanford for its final two conference series, and they will be without their most productive hitter, Jacob Melton, for the rest of the season due to injury. Even if they were to close out the season 6-0, it may still not be enough.
But landing in Gonzaga might be the next best-case scenario. Aside from Eugene, Spokane is the second-closest location geographically among schools currently projected to host, and the Beavers have already beaten Gonzaga twice this year, including 20-4 during the opening week of the season.
During a Zoom call with reporters last week, Oregon State coach Mitch Canham was asked to pitch as to why the NCAA selection committee should view Oregon State’s resume favorably as the June 31 selection day approaches.
“I feel like we’ve done a lot of great things this year,” Canham said. “Played some great competition. You look strictly on the numbers side from our pitching staff; the ERAs and the punchouts. A lot of the great stuff that they’ve done, you watch them pitch and there’s a lot of elite stuff coming out of their hands. On the offensive side, our guys are getting on base and competing late in innings and putting up battles and come-from-behind wins.”
Canham said Oregon State has put in a bid to host a regional and he would welcome the chance for the Beavers to host, but said he hasn’t paid much attention to it since then.
“We put our name in the hat, and now it’s about going and taking care of business on the field,” Canham said. “When all that stuff comes out, we’ll deal with it accordingly.”
For now, he and the Beavers will have their hands full with an Arizona squad that is 19-8 in conference play and 36-13 on the season.
The Wildcats are coming off a three-game sweep of Washington, but are just 7-7 on the road in 2021. Arizona boasts a loaded lineup, with five players hitting .354 or better in Pac-12 play. Catcher Daniel Susac is hitting .384 with eight homers and 34 RBIs, all team-best marks against conference opponents.
But their 4.97 team ERA is more than a run worse than Oregon State’s.
“They’re performing really well,” Canham said. “They’ve got a really solid offense. The vast majority of their games have been played in their park, which is a very offensive ballpark. The fact that we’re playing at home and we’ve got our families and fans in the stands puts us in a really good spot. But they’re sitting on top now; they’re doing a lot of really good things.”
