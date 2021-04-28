OSU baseball: Seven-run seventh powers Beavers past LMU

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State’s seven-run seventh inning sent the Beavers to an 8-5 nonconference baseball win over Loyola Marymount Wednesday night at Page Stadium. The win gave Oregon State a sweep of the two-game midweek series.

The Beavers (28-12) sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh. OSU scored three of its runs on LMU errors, including the first when a Troy Claunch single went between the left fielder’s legs, enabling Justin Boyd to score from first.

Claunch, then at second, scored when Jake Dukart singled to left, tying the game.

OSU went ahead when Wade Meckler’s sacrifice bunt was overthrown at third, allowing two Beavers to score. Garret Forrester then singled to make it a 6-3 game before he scored on a two-run double by Joe Casey.

The Beavers finished the game with eight hits, and were also able to draw five walks.

Both Meckler and Casey doubled twice to lead the Beavers. Meckler drove home a run in the third, then doubled again in the eighth. Casey doubled in the seventh did so again in the ninth.