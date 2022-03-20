OSU baseball: Sun Devils save their best inning for last to down Beavers

Arizona State didn’t have much offense to show for the first eight innings Sunday afternoon, or the entire weekend, but found it in the ninth.

The Sun Devils headed to the final frame with just two singles, but the visitors doubled their hit total for the game and took advantage of two walks as well against an Oregon State staff that hadn’t flinched all series long.

After getting outscored by a combined 33-2 Friday and Saturday, ASU bettered its series run total in the ninth, scoring three to rally for a 3-1 Pac-12 baseball win at Goss Stadium.

“As big as our wins were the last couple days, it just goes to show you baseball, today was a new day, a new game and you’ve got to out and finish,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham, whose team has taken three of its four losses this season on opposing runs in the ninth inning.

The Beavers (14-4, 4-2) squandered a strong performance by pitcher Ben Ferrer. The junior right-hander and transfer from USC Upstate went five innings in relief, allowing no hits, runs or walks with seven strikeouts.

Ferrer, who doesn’t have a decision in seven appearances this season, was in line for the win, having entered the game in the third with OSU leading 1-0. He retired the final 12 batters he faced.

“Ben Ferrer was about as efficient as it gets, hitting his spots and went a lot longer than we anticipated and he was dialing it in,” Canham said. “He did a great job. Everyone has a lot of confidence in him. He never asked anything and he handled himself with a ton of composure and continued to just lead the way. Being an older guy, a grad transfer guy, to go out and do that showed a lot to our younger guys and really everyone, ‘hey, you give me the ball, I’m going to do the job to the best of my ability.’”

Ryan Brown came in for Ferrer with one out in the eighth and retired two batters. DJ Carpenter started the ninth and ran into trouble when he walked Ethan Long with one out. Conor Davis followed with a double to left, Nate Baez singled to tie the game and Ryan Campos walked to load the bases.

Mitchell Verburg replaced Carpenter and walked his first batter to give ASU the lead. Kai Murphy then skied a ball out to foul territory in right field. OSU’s Wade Meckler made the catch for the out, but it allowed the Sun Devils to tack on another run.

Mason Guerra got a leadoff single to right field in the bottom of the ninth. But Micah McDowell and pinch hitter Gavin Logan both struck out against Brock Peery, and pinch hitter Brady Kasper struck out swinging to end it.

The Beavers got on the scoreboard first on Tanner Smith’s two-out double to left to bring home Guerra, whose had a one-out single.

Stellar defensive plays in the two innings to follow kept Oregon State in front.

Facing his first batter with one out and one on in the third, Ferrer struck out Long then saw catcher Tanner Smith throw out Sean McLain trying to steal second for a double play.

In the fourth, ASU got a runner to second on a single and Ferrer wild pitch. But OSU shortstop Kyle Dernedde ran down a ground ball deep in the infield to throw out a runner at first before Ferrer struck out Will Rogers to retire the side.

Oregon State got its first two batters on in the bottom half via a walk and single only to see ASU starter Tyler Meyer record three straight outs.

The only baserunner over the next two full innings came after OSU’s Justin Boyd was hit by a two-out pitch in the fifth. Otherwise, Ferrer and Meyer were mowing through batters in a hurry.

Dernedde singled to deep second base with two outs in the seventh as the lone baserunner in that frame, but Meckler flew out to end the threat.

The Beavers squandered a scoring opportunity in the eighth when Jacob Melton walked with one out and reached third on consecutive wild pitches. Melton saw his 19-game hitting streak end.

Guerra, a freshman from Beaverton, was 2 of 4 and finished the three-game series 9 for 11 with four doubles in what looked to be an audition to get more playing time at third base, the position he moved to from shortstop when he joined the program.

“I’m really just doing what I can to stay on the field,” he said. “I love being a Beav, I love competing. So yeah, just doing what I can.”

Meyer kept the Beavers off-balance throughout his seven innings, in which he scattered four hits and gave up one earned run and two walks with nine strikeouts.

“Their guy executed his pitches and there were a handful that looked a little tough from our end. But he was working the zone he was given on that day. He did well, kept us to one run,” Canham said. “But we had a couple opportunities where we had runners in scoring position or a runner on third, a chance to get a another guy across and that takes a lot of pressure off guys at the end of the game trying to be real be fine and we just didn’t execute those.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

