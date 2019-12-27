OSU baseball: Three Beavers named to all-decade team

Former Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, second baseman Nick Madrigal and left fielder Michael Conforto have been named to D1Baseball.com’s All-Decade Team released Friday.

The Beavers are the only team nationally to have three players on the All-Decade Team, and are one of four teams, joining LSU, UCLA and South Carolina, with at least two.

Rutschman concluded his three-year Oregon State career in 2019 by winning the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He was also selected as the Buster Posey Award winner and was the unanimous national player of the year by media organizations. He was chosen as the Pac-12's Player and Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The catcher from Sherwood was taken first overall by Baltimore in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Rutschman hit .411 as a junior last season to become the first player in school history to hit better than .400 twice after he batted .408 as a sophomore. In 2018, his second season with the Beavers, he set the school record for hits (102) and RBI (83) and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. He ended his career with a .352 average, 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 174 RBI.