OSU baseball: Three takeaways from Beavers’ series-opening loss to Arizona

Oregon State dropped the first of a three-game set with Arizona 12-4 Friday night at Goss Stadium.
The Beavers rallied back from a 4-1 deficit to stay in contention, but were derailed by a six-run Arizona eighth inning during which the Wildcats put the game away for good.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Free bases loom large
Oregon State surrendered 11 walks on the night — the second-most all season. Free passes have been a prevalent issue all season for the Beavers; plenty of quality outings have gone by the wayside due to untimely walks.
On Friday, starter Kevin Abel walked the first two batters of the game and surrendered five on the night. Jack Washburn walked three, and Mitchell Verburg walked two. Oregon State’s bullpen adopted the moniker “the gauntlet” early in the season because of the deep, talented group of relief pitchers that are available on any given night.
But often this season, the bullpen has been an Achilles' heel for the Beavers due to an inability to consistently throw strikes. Canham has voiced his disappointment with the issue often this season and acknowledged it again Friday.
“Hard to say exactly what it is,” Canham said when asked what’s at the root of the abundance of walks. “As usual, we’ll re-watch the games and dive into it and see how everything went and see what we can learn from it. “We’ve got to be really good getting ahead 0-0, and we’ve got to be dominant 1-1… I don’t think we’ve ever really been hit too hard losing a game. It’s typically issuing free bases and allowing more guys to get up there. They’re going to start hitting the ball harder the more at-bats they get.”
Abel's stuff shines through
It’s been a head-scratching year for Abel. The hero of Oregon State’s 2018 World Series run has looked just as dominant at times this season as he did pre-Tommy John surgery. On some nights, his stuff has looked even better than it did before his injury.
Friday was one of those nights. Abel racked up nine strikeouts and gave up just two hits. His changeup was as devastating as it has been all season. He faced 19 batters and only eight managed to even put the ball in play. But walks have been an issue for Abel, too.
He surrendered five free passes, the second-most he has yielded all season. He threw 105 pitches, and ended up laboring through the fifth due to a pitch count that was inflated by free bases and the plethora of swings and misses that he generated.
Some of that could be down to bad luck. Abel worked all night to catch the inside part of the plate with his fastball against right-handed hitters. Home plate umpire Shawn Rakos didn’t give him, or any other pitcher who took the mound, much wiggle room on that spot.
Meckler stays hot
There wasn’t much to be excited about from an Oregon State standpoint Friday. But one bright spot was Wade Meckler’s continued success out of the leadoff spot.
Canham stuck with Meckler at the top of the order in place of injured outfielder Jacob Melton and was rewarded. Meckler knocked the first pitch he saw Friday through the left side of the infield for a single, and he ripped a run-scoring single later in the game.
The three times he didn’t reach base, he saw at least three pitches in each at-bat.
Oregon State badly misses Melton. His power and ability to get on-base consistently are both attributes the team sorely lacks at the moment. But Meckler’s late-season surge is helping fill the void, and could help ease the burden on the rest of the lineup over the next couple of weeks.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney